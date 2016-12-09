TIP FROM FRIEND STARTED TEACHER’S TRAGIC PURSUIT OF HUBBY

The wrecked car of the woman who died on the spot when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a house during a dramatic chase with her husband, who was in the company of another woman at Extension 3 on Wednesday. (File pic)



MBABANE – The woman who died after her car rammed into a house at Extension 3 while chasing after her husband has been confirmed as a teacher.



*Thobile from Nhlangano taught in one of the primary schools in the outskirts of the capital city.

She died following a high speed chase between herself, while driving in a Pajero, and her husband who was driving in a Honda Fit with a female companion.



She is said to have left the house after receiving a call from a friend, informing her to visit one of the drinking spots where her husband was.

She is said to have left her two children in the flat she shared with her husband at Mobeni and went to check on him.

Information gathered is that her husband saw her first and quickly jumped into his vehicle with the female companion and drove away at high speed.



Seeing that her husband was running away from her, Thobile pursued the Honda Fit.

While chasing after them, she would occasionally knock the Honda Fit from behind in an attempt to force it to stop.

One of the Honda Fit’s tyres is said to have burst in the process but the husband continued driving.



This continued for a few metres on Vunte Street at Extension 3 until Thobile lost control of the Pajero she was driving, resulting in it going through a closed gate before stopping on impact against a house wall.



Neighbours were drawn by the loud sound to the scene of the accident and they found Thobile with serious injuries, from which she died.

After the crash, the husband also stopped his vehicle with the intention of going to the police to report the accident.