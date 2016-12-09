FALCOMER: GLARING FRICTION BETWEEN CEO, MTHEMBU

EZULWINI – Clash of egos, lack of chairmanship and allowance of dialogue are some of the elements that led to the problems that affected the operations of the Ezulwini Town Board.



This is the view of suspended councillor George Falcomer, who appeared before the commission of inquiry that is looking into the operations of the Ezulwini Town Board.

It was held yesterday at CODEC.



As he made his appearance, he made the commissioners aware that he was not in favour of sitting at home instead of working which is why it was freaking him out to be sitting in front of the commission.

According to him, there was no need for a commission of inquiry but instead all the parties involved should have sat down and sorted all issues that they had with one another.



He revealed to the commissioners that there was some glaring friction between Chief Executive Officer Vusi Matsebula and Finance Committee Chairperson Nokuthula Mthembu.



“The CEO is not a saint and neither is Nokuthula. During meetings, Nokuthula would become aggressive and the CEO would ask for protection. She would stand up saying she had had enough but she was right,” Falcomer alleged.



These are allegations that were revealed during the inquiry and the commissioners are yet to verify their authenticity.