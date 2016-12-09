MY WIFE IS OVERSEXED, TEACHER ACCUSES SOLDIER

MBABANE – A teacher is alleged to have told his wife, whom he is accusing of infidelity, that he has a special way of determining from her private parts if she had sexual intercourse with another man.



The husband, Nkosinathi Wonder Dlamini, who is a teacher at KaSchiele High School, is said to have claimed that through the skills he was able to see that his wife, Nothando Tfumbatsi, was being oversexed.

Tfumbatsi is a soldier based at Mbutfu Army Barracks.



Dlamini is also accusing his wife of having sexual intercourse with senior army personnel at Mbutfu Army Barracks. The wife has since filed an application for a judicial separation between her and the husband.



A judicial separation is a court decree requiring a man and wife to cease cohabiting but not dissolving the marriage.

In her application the wife stated that of late they have been experiencing misunderstandings and disagreements with her husband on several issues to a point that their marriage was practically destroyed beyond redemption.



These are allegations contained in an affidavit whose veracity is still to be tested in court.

She informed the court that on or about the month of March 2016, Dlamini (husband) started changing his attitude towards her and exhibited hatred compounded with anger whose source she did not know.

“Respondent (Dlamini) accused me of having sexual intercourse with senior officers at work and alleged that I have been oversexed as I sleep with different officers,” submitted the wife.