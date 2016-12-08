WOMAN (21) PUSHED OUT OF MOVING KOMBI, DIES

BY JABULISA DLAMINI AND BONGIWE DLAMINI

MANZINI – A woman died tragically after she was callously pushed out of a moving kombi for demanding E2 change from the conductor.



Angered by the fact that the deceased, Thubelihle Nosipho Maphanga (21), had dared to confront him and demanded to be given E2, which her mother had been short-changed by, the kombi conductor allegedly pushed her out of the moving vehicle.



Maphanga died nine days after her admission to the Raleigh Fitkin Memorial (RFM) Hospital with severe head injuries.

Maphanga’s mother, Busi Dlamini, who is employed at the King Mswati III International Airport revealed that she was on board the kombi from town with her daughter on the day of the incident around Fairview.



“When we got to the bus station at Canaan, where we were supposed to alight from the kombi, the conductor gave me change which was E2 short and my daughter, who witnessed everything as she was seated next to me, questioned him about it.

“However, the kombi conductor became rude and shouted at her, saying he had given me all my change,” Dlamini said.



She further alleged that her daughter had confided in her that the same kombi conductor had allegedly given her a forged E10 note recently as change.

It is alleged that she shouted and continued demanding her mother’s change and told the conductor that he was taking advantage of innocent and quiet customers.



“While my child requested that the conductor give me my change, the driver of the kombi immediately drove off with her to Mpholi, near Fairview, where all the kombis make a turn. I had already alighted from the kombi during the altercation.