MINISTER SIDING WITH CEO - COUNCILLOR GWEN

EZULWINI – Yet another Ezulwini Town Board councillor has come out to allege that the ongoing commission of inquiry has been instituted to protect corruption from the office of the CEO.



The suspended Gwen Hadfield, during her appearance yesterday, made it known that she was disappointed because the inquiry was undermining their integrity as councillors.



Halfway through her submission, she shocked the commissioners when she requested to give them an assignment, which she said would summarise her submission.



The assignment was that they should bring all the councillors and ask them if they had ever used the municipality vehicles for their personal errands and if they had ever been spotted hanging out with company directors who had tenders hanging.

“If the answer to the questions is no, then I can safely say that we do not need this commission of inquiry. Otherwise if you look at the calendar, you can see that it is a case of ‘out with the old and in with the new’.



This is sad because our reputation has been tarnished,” she submitted.

These are allegations made during the commission of inquiry and their veracity is yet to be determined by the commissioners.

According to Hadfield, Minister of Housing and Urban Development Phiwayinkhosi Mabuza had decided to wield his power and side with corruption instead of assisting in getting rid of it.