THREE MEN IN BUS TERROR FACE ATTEMPTED MURDER

MANZINI – The three men who are alleged to have terrorised and shot at passengers inside a bus were wanted for an attempted murder charge.



They are alleged to have shot a Pakistan national three times last Saturday.



The trio is said to have used a gun they had stolen from a businessman of Ngculwini.

Two of the suspects were arrested by the police on Monday and Tuesday respectively after the incident which occurred inside the bus which was from Gundvwini headed for Manzini.



Before the drama in the bus, on a Saturday, the two suspects; Sifiso Muzi Shongwe (22) of Hlane and Mduduzi Comfort Dlamini (24) of Gundvwini are said to have allegedly attempted to kill one Imran Naseeb, a Pakistan national by shooting him three times with a Protector shotgun.

The Asian national was later ferried to hospital where he was admitted.

However, it could not be immediately ascertained in court why the suspects allegedly shot the Asian as there were no items stolen after the shooting at his place.



When both suspects were arrested on Tuesday, they were eventually charged with attempted murder.

In August this year, they allegedly broke into the house of businessman Musa Manyatsi of Khuphuka, who owns a fleet of public transport vehicles and stole three guns from his home.



The stolen guns are the 12 Bore Protector shotgun (E9 000), 22 rifle (E4 000) and a 9mm pistol (E8 000). They allegedly further stole an Andriod tablet (E3 000), six 2-in-one blankets (E3 000), a massaging machine (E1 500), a brushcutter (E4 000) and a hair clipper, among other items valued at E40 620.



Two days after attempting to murder the Pakistan national, they allegedly attempted to rob the moving bus, where one of them shot at the roof, scaring passengers.

The bus driver, who was allegedly the one the suspects were after, is said to have disarmed the suspect and he was tied and ferried to the bus rank, in a vehicle, belonging to one of the community members in the area.