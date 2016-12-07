SAVE OUR BUSINESSES

(Comments)



Revelations about the over E2,1 billion cost of hosting what has been dubbed one of the best SADC Summits in Southern Africa have put paid to speculation about a cash crunch that has driven dozens of suppliers and service providers to the edge after months of non-payment by government.



No expense was spared for the big event, with some of the purchases lying idle now.

Government has initiated a payment process to reduce the debt but not without drawing down our national reserves, which could pose further problems for our currency.



Emerging reports suggest that the payment process is slow for some and a non-starter for others, adding further strain to an already frail business community that has made a huge sacrifice waiting and begging for payment. To convince the ordinary worker, who may have nothing to cheer this Christmas, that it was all worth it, will take more than just the word of mouth.



Only action that ensures nobody continues to suffer another day of wait will prove to all and sundry that investing huge resources to host leaders of the Southern African region was done in the best interest of the people and not of those who were only too happy to be handpicked for lucrative tenders.

We are very much aware that we have an ill-disciplined government when it comes to prudent spending as there are numerous examples to show, but some hard decisions need to be taken to stop unnecessary expenditure and focus on what will work for us.



Government has always demonstrated a steadfast ability to focus its attention on a particular activity and get it done, even when it defies reason.

Can it demonstrate this aptitude towards processing payments for our businesses and fulfilling other national obligations where shortages have reportedly partially paralysed government operations. It is hard to imagine that people cannot get a travel document this festive season due to stock shortages.



The sooner our businesses can breathe again, the sooner we can talk about how best to maximise on the noble ideals of SADC that seek to create opportunities and markets for business growth that will ultimately elevate the economies of the region and improve the social well-being of its peoples, among other objectives. This is what will make the country’s chairmanship the huge success that it deserves and nothing else!