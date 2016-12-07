PUPIL DROWNS DURING PRESCHOOL GRADUATION

MBABANE – What was meant to be a day of celebration turned to tragedy and mourning for preschoolers during their graduation.



This, after Siphosethu Mhlabane (5), who was in Grade Zero at Larn Pre-school, was discovered by her teacher floating in the school swimming pool.

The teacher had first noted that young Siphosethu was missing among her classmates who were rehearsing for a play to be showcased for parents and other guests during the graduation ceremony.



The celebrations were held in a tent within the school premises.

The pool is located behind the tent where the graduation proceedings were ongoing and it was covered with a safety net.

Information gathered is to the effect that the teacher realised that Siphosethu was missing and asked the other children where she was and they told her that she had gone through the safety net between the pool and the tent.



When she went through the opening, she saw the child floating in the pool and called other teachers for help.

Present at the graduation were professional doctors, who had come to watch their children graduate and they also tried to resuscitate Siphosethu, only to find that it was too late.



The 977 emergency response unit was also called and they arrived a few minutes later and tried all they could to help her but she had already passed away.



The 977 team had arrived at the scene just after midday while the police, who had also been called after the doctor’s attempt to provide first aid to Siphosethu, arrived a few minutes before 2pm.