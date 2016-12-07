NURSES WATCH IN HORROR AS PATIENT’S HEAD IMPLODES

MBABANE – In a rather unheard of incident, a 28-year-old woman’s head left medical staff stunned after it imploded at the Mbabane Government Hospital’s Ward 10.



The patient, Bongiwe Lushaba, who was on mental health medication, was admitted to the hospital to undergo further investigations by doctors for her condition.



She had come to the hospital with a swollen head, a condition her father Elliot Lushaba said developed most recently, last month to be precise, to have it assessed by doctors.



Elliot said they had to rush Bongiwe to hospital after an injury caused by a seizure that attacked his daughter while sleeping on her bed.

“She fell from the bed on to the floor, badly injuring herself and had to be taken to the hospital immediately.”

This was on November 23 when she was admitted.



Bongiwe already had a scheduled appointment for November 29.

“She succumbed to the illness on November 30, when her head imploded, according to the health practitioners,” said Elliot.

Information gathered is to the effect that Bongiwe had been confined to her hospital bed following the persistent swelling of her head. However, while nurses continued to assist her, they just had a strange sound and all of a sudden, they noticed that the patient’s head had imploded.



Parts of the brain matter, mixed with blood was seen oozing from her nostrils. Doctors were immediately called and they confirmed that the patient had died.