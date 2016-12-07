‘I’M VICTIMISED FOR POINTING OUT BOARD’S CORRUPT PRACTISES’

MBABANE – “I feel disappointed that I failed to curb corruption at Ezulwini Town Board. Right now I have been fired because I pointed out some corrupt practices of the CEO and some councillors.”



These were the opening allegations made by suspended councillor Nokuthula Mthembu during her appearance before the commission of inquiry into the operations of Ezulwini Town Board yesterday.

She was the third person to make her submissions before the commissioners, which started last Thursday.

The gist of her submission was that there was allegedly a lot of rot at the town Board.



These are allegations made during the commission of inquiry and their veracity is yet to be determined by the commissioners.

The rot, she alleges, manifests itself in different ways including councillors who only care about ‘my road’ as if they were only elected to enrich themselves.



As if it was her last day on earth, Mthembu made serious allegations during her appearance, with the main one being that she was being victimised for trying to curb corruption in the Town Board as she believes that the local government was not supposed to be antagonistic when it comes to people who pay rates.



She admitted that there were many instances where she questioned so many decisions which were taken especially on expenditure.

As if she had planned that she was going to give the commission a hard time, Mthembu began her submission by demanding to know its mandate.

This was after the chairperson of the commission had welcomed her by asking her to give her side of the story on why there was an impasse which led to the inquiry.