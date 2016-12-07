INCWALA HOLIDAY BEFORE CHRISTMAS

BY SIBUSISO SHANGE

MBABANE – Signs have shown that the much anticipated Main Incwala Ceremony will be danced before Christmas this year.



The first sign is the beginning of the Little Incwala, which commenced last week Tuesday at Ludzidzini Royal Residence.

In the previous years, the Little Incwala normally lasted for about 14 days before the full moon on the 15th day where the King commissions the young boys (ingatja) to fetch the sacred shrubs (lusekwane) and the red leaves (imbondvo).



This year’s calendar shows that the moon will be full on December 13, 2016 at exactly 5:06pm, which makes it a possibility that the boys might be commissioned to fetch lusekwane.



The shrubs and the red leaves are used to cover the King’s enclosure during the event which attracts the entire nation to celebrate the first fruits of the harvest and independence. This comes three days after the commissioning of the boys, which is, during this year will be December 16.

The nation also gathers at the cattle byre which is s sacred place and thank God for the blessings received in the country. They further ask for more blessings. The blessings include the rains through which the country gets food.



The dancing of the main Incwala comes with good news to the fervent Swazis since they know what it entails. Customary, Swazis know that certain things like harvesting some crops is forbidden until after the ceremony. Ideally, the date of the event is determined by the phase of the moon. At the full moon, the King commissions the young boys to fetch the shrubs.

After the Monarch has commissioned the young boys, the Ministry of Home Affairs then announces the exact date for the Main Incwala Ceremony.