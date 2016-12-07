SWAZIS HIJACKED AT GUNPOINT IN DURBAN

MANZINI – Swazi nationals were last Friday hijacked by a brazen gang of thugs who stole their new car, a Ford Focus ST, valued at E300 000.



The owner of the vehicle, who holds a managerial position in a local reputable company, said he was relaxing at a friend’s house in Durban on the night in question when a friend decided to use his car to drive to a convenience store to get a few items.

“On their way back, the driver opened the remote controlled gate and they drove into the driveway. As he tried to park the vehicle while reversing, he saw two men jumping out of a red BMW who immediately grabbed the gate.



“While the two grabbed the gate, two other men, who were armed with pistols jumped inside the vehicle and pointed the weapons at my friend and his passengers,” said Joe* the owner of the car.



He added that since his friends cooperated and never resisted with the vehicle and other valuable items, the group of men ordered them out of the car and stole their cellphones and cash among other items.



“Fortunately, no shots were fired and no one was injured. My friends informed me immediately that the car had been stolen and the police were called. The incident of the theft was reported to two separate police stations based in Durban.



Hitched



“We hitched a ride in order to return to the country on a Monday as the paperwork for the car had to be sorted at the police stations.

“Despite the trauma that we experienced, I hope my vehicle will be recovered by the police. We are fortunate that no one was killed or injured,” Joe added.