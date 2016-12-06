GOSPEL MUSIC ICON S’FISO NCWANE DIES

Ncwane receiving a SAMA award for Best Gospel Artist earlier this year. (Courtesy pics)

MBABANE – South Africa’s gospel singing sensation S’fiso Ncwane has died.



The award-winning gospel musician passed away yesterday morning at the Life Fourways Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The ‘Kulungile Baba’ famed singer is said to have suffered a shortness of breath shortly after a performance in Polokwane on Saturday.



He, however remained calm as he tried to prepare for a second performance at Khaya FM scheduled for the same day. According to the family spokesperson and fellow gospel legend Sipho ‘Big Fish’ Makhabane, Ncwane became weak and could not make it to the Khaya FM show.

“After his Polokwane performance, his wife Ayanda decided to take him back to their home in Four Ways.

He unfortunately got worse in the middle of the night and paramedics were called and he was admitted on Sunday morning,” said Makhabane.

The situation is said to have intensified on Sunday night and that is when he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he succumbed to his illness yesterday at 9:30am due kidney failure, with his wife Ayanda by his side.



The news of Ncwane’s passing started circulating from as early as 10am yesterday, with his phone ringing unanswered while his management avoided revealing his whereabouts to the media.



His swansong was at Thobela FM Praise and Worship Festival at Burgersfort in Limpopo on Saturday.

DRUM online reported that Ncwane announced to the crowd that he was not feeling well that evening but out of respect for his fans, he had resolved to honour the booking.



Earlier, before the performance, a DRUM reporter and a photographer popped past his tour bus for an interview. Despite his sickness, Ncwane was his usual chirpy self and was willing to pose for pictures for the magazine.