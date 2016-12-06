CEO BLAMES FINANCE CHAIRPERSON FOR CHAOS

EZULWINI – As the Ezulwini Town Board Commission of Inquiry continues, CEO Vusi Matsebula has no one but the Finance Chairperson, Councillor Nokuthula Mthembu, to blame for all the chaos.



Interestingly, this is the same woman who taught him English Language some years ago at Mbabane Central High School.

During his submission to the commission of inquiry investigating problems of the town board, Matsebula minced no words as he described how there has always been friction ever since 2012 when Mthembu rejoined the council after a brief break.



These are allegations made during the commission of inquiry and their veracity is yet to be determined by the commissioners.

As if he had been rehearsing his appearance before the commission, Matsebula made the job easier for the commissioners as he would now and again refer to different regulations, documents and minutes for almost every question that was posed to him.



Recordings



He also had with him recordings of different meetings where the councillors debated some of the issues that the commission had questions about.

Matsebula alleged that Mthembu had a tendency of coming to meetings showing no interest and further leaving even before they finished.

According to him, the fact that there were problems within the council also manifested itself to a representative from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, who made it known that not all was well and suggested a team-building exercise be embarked on.

“There was a feeling that the team building exercise was a suggestion and not a directive. Such things depend and if they touch on regulations, they write to us.



“So there is nowhere where the regulations stipulate team-building. However, there have been instances where we took suggestions seriously and acted on them,” he said.