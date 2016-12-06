SOLDIERS ORDERED TO RETURN 700 SADC SUITS

MBABANE – Army personnel who thought they had an extra suit in their wardrobe following the SADC Summit had a rude awakening as all 700 of them have been recalled.



The snazzy suits had been bought by the Ministry of Defence ahead of the summit, which was held in the country at the end of August this year.The suits were bought at about E1 200 each from an undisclosed supplier and in total government paid around E840 000.



While the security team was still enjoying possession of the suits, an instruction is said to have come from the Principal Secretary Andreas Mathabela, that the personnel who received the suits must return them immediately as they were considered to be part of the army uniform.

The security officers are among those who guarded the various heads of state, who were in the country for the 36th SADC Summit where His Majesty King Mswati III took over as chairperson of the region.



The money used to purchase the suits is said to have been donated by the Republic of China on Taiwan through the Ministry of Economic Planning and Development, which was in charge of the entire event.



“The suits have all been recalled and are presently being kept along with other military uniforms such as the red one, which they wear during special occasions,” said an officer who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The soldiers said they were not aggrieved per se, but said it was pretty surprising that the suits had been taken back as previously they had been allowed to keep them.



The security personnel were informed that the suits would continue to be used when the need arose and were specifically told that the outfits did not belong to them, but was army property.