LOVER WHO KILLED PUPIL HANDED OVER BY BROTHER

MANZINI – Five days after being on the run for allegedly killing his girlfriend by stabbing her seven times in the chest, the suspect was handed over to the police by his brother on Saturday.



With the curtain about to fall on 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, Siyabonga Lihle Malindzisa (22) of Esikhaleni Selusekwane, Masundvwini yesterday appeared in court for a one –hour confession before Magistrate Xolile Nxumalo and admitted that he killed his girlfriend.

He then appeared in court for a remand hearing before Senior Magistrate Sindisile Zwane.



During his court appearance, the suspect revealed that his girlfriend, Ncobile Matsebula (19), a Manzini Central Form IV pupil, had dumped him before he killed her by stabbing her with a knife.

“I could not stomach that and accept that she had moved on and was with another man.



“We were in a love relationship for six years and when she started behaving weirdly and informed me that our relationship was over, I got very angry and made the decision to kill her,” Malindzisa said.



He further stated that on the day of the incident, he had met up her and enquired where she had been.

Malindzisa told the court that after being hesitant to inform him of her whereabouts before she got home, she eventually told him that she was from KaKhoza, where her new boyfriend resided.



“I got very angry and dragged her to where the small flats are and stabbed her with the knife which I had been carrying.

“It was not my intention to end her life, I loved her so much, however, I was infuriated by the fact that she no longer wanted to be in a love relationship with me,” Malindzisa said.