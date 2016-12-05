ANOTHER SWAZI MAN SHOT DEAD IN DURBAN

MBABANE – Another Swazi man has been shot dead in Durban, South Africa in what police suspect was a hijacking attempt.

The incident is said to have happened last Sunday.



According to information given by the Durban South Africa Police Service (SAPS) who are investigating the matter, Fezile Matsenjwa of Mankayane was shot several times during the attempted hijacking.

Information gathered is also to the effect that during the hijacking, Matsenjwa was with a female companion in the car who sustained serious injuries during the shooting.

It could not be immediately ascertained if the companion was Swazi or not.



“Two unknown men alighted from a car and stopped Matsenjwa’s vehicle. They pulled out firearms and subsequently there was a shoot-out,” said a SAPS investigating officer.

The vehicle that the deceased was driving was found riddled with bullet holes, as was his body.



The officer further said information they had gathered so far was to the effect that after the gunmen fired shots at the duo during the hijacking, one bullet entered the left side of the seat and got out through the right side.

This, he said, is the seat on which the deceased’s companion was seated and, as a result, she was shot in the leg.

“Fezile died on the spot after the attack as he was hit several times,” he said.



The officer added that the SAPS had been able to arrest one the suspects who is currently in police custody while the other remains at large.

“During investigations, we were able to recover the gun,” he said.



The officer further mentioned that the suspect had not yet made an appearance before court as he was injured when police made the arrest.

“After the SAPS pounced on him, he tried to escape and during the chase, he badly hurt his ankle before he got arrested,” said the officer.



This, the police said, had delayed the suspect’s appearance before court. “The suspect will appear in Durban Court for a remand on December 8, 2016. He will then appear for trial in approximately eight months or so,” said the police.

The officer added that he had learned of all these facts from the information he had received from his colleagues and the statements recorded in the docket of the offender.