48 CEOS HAVE TO APPLY FOR NEW E47M SALARIES

MBABANE – All public enterprise units will part with not less than E47 million in remuneration of their 48 chief executive officers (CEOs).



However, the new pay is not automatic for them. They still have to negotiate and justify them to their boards which then have to apply to the line minister for approval.

Even then, the CEOs are only entitled to the minimum level, depending on the performance of that parastatal.



This will be in accordance with the PEU (Public Enterprise Unit) Circular No. 3/2016 – which stipulates guidelines on maximum pay packages for Category A public enterprises.

The E47 million excludes the perks that would be enjoyed by the CEOs while still in office. It should be noted that the CEOs will start at entry level.

The Circular states that ‘it should not be automatic that holders of the affected positions now and in the future should immediately increase their pay packages to match the caps but any increase should be justified by performance and in line with company remuneration policies’.



The circular stipulates that where there are existing contractual arrangement with the holders that are referred to in the circular, those arrangements can be negotiated with the board for a transition to the new Circular and the transition will be only allowed up to the minimum level.

“The board will request approval for the transition of these positions to the minimum level of the new circular from the line minister. A supporting schedule on the breakdown of the pay packages and the free allowances should be attached to the letter of request to the minister and also attached in your contracts as an addendum for audit purposes,” states the circular.



This remuneration structure will see those in group one, which includes Sebenta National Institution CEO Tibekile Manana, earning E55 517.67 per month.

This figure will rise to E75 112.16. Her five counterparts, who will earn the same figure, head the following organisations: Swaziland National Recreation Council (SNRC), Swaziland National Council of Arts and Culture (SNCAC), Swaziland National Youth Fund (SNYC), SYERF and Red Cross, among others.



Swaziland Public Procurement Regulatory Agency (SPPRA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bongani Motsa, is one of 10 CEO’s from Group two who will earn E66 006.42 per month with the figure rising to E89 302.83.