3 GRADE I PUPILS CAUGHT IN TOILET SEX

MBABANE – Cases of pupils engaging in sexual intercourse seems to be on the rise as three Grade I pupils from Mqolo Primary School were caught performing sexual acts in the toilet.



According to the school authorities, it was reported that it was one boy with two girls who were found performing sexual activities in one of the toilets where they had firmly closed the door.

Suspicions are that the pupils were taking turns in engaging in the sexual acts.



A Grade V pupil told the whole story when he was caught collecting ‘blackmail’ money from the Grade I pupil he found performing the sexual acts.

The Head teacher of the school, Archie Thwala, confirmed the matter and said they were still dealing with it.

The incident happened a couple of weeks before schools closed for the year.



According to Thwala, who was in the company of his deputy and the Grade I teacher when narrating the story in an interview, the Grade V boy said he found the boy with two girls in the same toilet.

According to the informant, the three would take turns in doing the sexual acts in one of the toilet cubicles.



The teachers said they wrote down the names of the pupils and when their parents come to collect their end of year academic reports, they will address the situation.

The school’s authorities got to know about the incident after pupils in the Grade I class alerted their teacher that there was a ‘bully’ who was demanding money from the younger pupils.

The class teacher then took the boy to the office and informed the deputy head teacher of what had happened in her class.



Information given to the head teacher was that the older pupil wanted his payment for not telling anyone about the toilet incident.

“I received information from my colleagues about this issue and the pupils names were written down. It is not the first time an older pupil has been reported for taking money from the pupils in the younger grades. The older pupil told us that he had been promised money by the three pupils after he found them in the toilet.



“He told us that he first gave the youngsters a tongue lashing and informed them that he was going to report them to their teacher.

“When they heard that they would be reported, the three then promised the Grade V pupil some money for his silence. We instil discipline in the school and if he had come forward and informed us on the day, we would have been able to call the pupils’ parents to address the issue,” Thwala said.



