HOW GOVT HAS TO FOOT E2.1 BILLION SADC BILL

MBABANE – It was arguably one of the best staged SADC summits, but beneath the layer of this success is a reality of a nation drowning in over E2 billion expenses.



According to tenders awarded by the Ministry of Economic Planning and Development, activities that resulted in the immaculate hosting of the summit amounted to over E2 141 048 664.

This figure excludes the refurbishment of the road network in the country that was done between Sikhuphe and Ezulwini but it includes costs of the road refurbishments done at Lozitha. Tenders awarded by the Ministries of Public Works and Transport and Public Service for these refurbishments amounted to E61 million.



These include the construction of the Grand Hall access roads and parking at Lozitha done by AG.Thomas (Pty) Ltd. Their tender was worth E26 500 000 while ZMCK Consulting Engineers (Pty) Ltd were awarded a tender for consultancy services for the design review and construction supervision of the Grand Hall access roads and parking at Lozitha. This tender was worth E35 million.

The E2.1 billion incorporates structures that benefitted the dignitaries who participated in the summit but were already in government’s long-term plans.



These structures include the construction of the control post and police post at King Mswati III International Airport. This extension cost E18 559 950 and the tender was awarded to S & B Building (Pty) Ltd.

Also, a contract increase for the ICAO critical building and associated works at the King Mswati III International Airport amounted to E284 609 610.

Another tender that resulted in mesmerising delegates and heads of state who participated in the summit was the contract increase for construction of the VVIP royal terminal and associated works at King Mswati III International Airport. This tender was worth E283 493 513.



A contract increase was also awarded to SBI JV and LA Sorogeeka Interiors for interior design and fit out services at the VVIP royal terminal building at King Mswati III International Airport. These services cost the taxpayer E333 493 513.

Also, African Drums Events Management received E650 000 for venue setting while Antroma (Pty) Ltd had a contract increase for the procurement of ground handling equipment for the VVIP Royal Terminal building and apron. This tender was worth E33 127 556.



Another expense that formed part of the hosting of the 36th SADC Summit was the awarding of a contract increase for fencing claim, widening of the fuel farm and completion of the final account gateway at the airport. This cost E1 029 321 919.

Adding to the successful arrival and departure of delegates at His Majesty King Mswati III International Airport were services rendered by the Swaziland Water Services Corporation (SWSC).



