‘YOU ARE TOO SICK, GO HOME’

MBABANE– A visibly sick patient, admitted to the Mbabane Government Hospital, is said to have spent about three weeks being neglected after he refused being discharged.



His argument was that he was not going home as he was not feeling any better compared to when he first arrived at the hospital.

When this publication paid him a visit, he could hardly talk. All he could say was “Ngiyagula”, meaning ‘I am sick’ as he rolled over in his bed.

Dlamini, as he could only be identified so, is said to have been brought to hospital in a critical condition by relatives.



Patients admitted to the same ward expressed concern that Dlamini was getting little or no attention from the hospital staff. They said what was painful was that each time the doctors made their rounds in the company of nurses, they would pass Dlamini and ask why he was still there.



ascertained



The nature of his illness could not be readily ascertained.

“It is very painful to be told to go home yet you feel that you are still sick,” said a woman at the ward who is taking care of her injured husband.

“When I brought my injured husband here last week, Dlamini was already here. I later learnt that the doctor had recommended for his release but no one came for him.”



Nurses are said to have tried contacting his family so they could take him but had a tough time as he was unable to talk properly and was hardly audible.



When the hospital staff was engaged on Dlamini’s plight, all they could say was that discharge orders were issued by a doctor.

It could not be ascertained by the time of compiling this report if Dlamini’s relatives did eventually come to fetch him from hospital.