WIFE DESERTS PASTOR HUBBY, MARRIES ANOTHER MAN

THEN: Thandazile and Sandile Mavimbela during happier times. In this picture, she slips the ring into her husband’s finger as she declares undying love as they are joined in matrimony in the year 2011.

MBABANE – Excitement at the prospect of his wife having found employment quickly turned to misery for a pastor after he learnt that she had actually left to marry another man.



That is what happened to Pastor Sandile Mavimbela of Welcome Church in Zion at Lobamba.

He is married to Thandazile through civil rites in a marriage solemnised in March 2011.

They have a three-year-old son together.



In April, this year, Thandazile Mavimbela nee Dlamini left her matrimonial home to work as a housekeeper at a homestead in Mbabane.

Shortly thereafter she returned to get all her belongings from her matrimonial home and said she was so overworked as her boss did not give her any days off.



She said she would visit her husband once a month.

Getting frustrated with the arrangement, Pastor Mavimbela tried to get his wife to resign if her employer was failing to give her any days off for her to spend time with her family.



She refused.



Pastor Mavimbela then asked his wife to give him her employer’s contact details so he could negotiate for her days off, seeing that it was affecting their marriage.

Again, she refused.

It is then that he started getting suspicious and one day he followed her to her work station. Her employers were not home.

