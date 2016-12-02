LIGHTNING KILLS 2 PUPILS, MAN (20)

Nkhululeko Zwane had just finished writing his Form V exams. (Courtesy pic)

MANKAYANE – The rain only lasted for just over 30 minutes but three families have been left reeling in shock after the death of their children.



Two pupils from Ngcoseni Central High School, Nkhululeko Zwane (24), who was doing Form V, Nonhle Shongwe (14), who was doing Form II and Wandile Simelane (20) lost their lives while trying to shield themselves from Wednesday’s heavy rains that were accompanied by thunder and lightning.



The trio was struck to death by lightning while at a bus waiting room.

Ndumiso Dludlu (23), Mzwandile Dlamini and Mbali Dube, are said to be admitted to the Mankayane Government Hospital where they are recuperating after being struck by the lightning as well.



The families said they got the devastating news through the police and neighbours after a truck driver noticed six people lying on the ground. The driver is said to have alighted from his truck to inspect, only to be met with three dead bodies and three unconscious people.



Minah Vilakazi, who is the grandmother to Ndumiso and Mzwandile, quickly rushed to the waiting room as it is just a stone’s throw away to her homestead. Vilakazi said when she arrived, the driver had already lifted Mzwandile from the ground and helped him lean against the wall.

Ndumiso was found unconscious, lying on top of one of the deceased. “I could not believe my eyes when I arrived at the scene, I thought all the children had died because none of them were moving, except my grandson who was awake and trying to speak. When we tried to pick Ndumiso up, we reaslised that he was still alive. We immediately called a pastor who rushed the three to the hospital,” said Gogo Vilakazi.