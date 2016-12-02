MINISTER INTEFERING – EZULWINI CHAIRPERSON

EZULWINI – The Minister of Housing and Urban Development Phiwayinkhosi Mabuza has been accused of interfering in the running of the Ezulwini Town Board.



According to suspended Chairperson of the Town Board Busi Bhembe, Mabuza allegedly made her job difficult by ordering her to do things that were unprocedural.



She said this during her appearance before the commission of inquiry which began yesterday.



Bhembe recounted different incidents, the main one being when the minister allegedly ordered her to authorise a trip for the Board’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vusi Matsebula without the approval of the rest of the councillors.

According to the businesswoman, the CEO informed her that he had a trip to South Africa the following day to attend an event for YALI, something which she objected to.



“The following day he demanded that I sign for his trip but I refused. After refusing, I received a call from the minister who asked what we were doing to the CEO. I explained to him that it was wrong for the CEO to inform us a day before his trip. I told the minister that I was going to authorise the trip only because it was a directive from him,” she said.



She mentioned that the minister tried to reason with her by mentioning that it was not a directive but that they should reach an agreement that the CEO be granted his leave days to accommodate the trip.



“I called the CEO and to my surprise he was already at the airport, which made me believe that he had actually packed even while we were discussing his case. It is then that he started accusing me of refusing with his trips,” Bhembe alleged.