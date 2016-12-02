PUPIL FALLS FROM FIRST FLOOR OF SWAZI PLAZA PARKING LOT

MBABANE – Panic engulfed passersby at the Swazi Plaza when a minor fell from the first floor of the parking lot while in the company of his teachers.



The young boy, who is attending pre-school, is said to fallen while playing with the other children.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon while the children were playing at the trolley ramp.



According to information gathered from people who were at the scene, when the emergency ambulance was called it took only seven minutes to arrive and the child was rushed to hospital. The school children had been left at the parking lot while they waited for their parents to pick them up following an excursion.



The teachers were still present to mind the young ones while they waited for their parents.

Events leading to the incident are to the effect that the children were racing up and down the trolley ramp while the teachers were by the steps of the first floor of the parking bay.



The young boy was trying to outrun his friends and put his head through the hand rails when he fell to the ground floor.

The teachers ran to the boy’s aid and some of the people who operate the shops facing the car park also came out to offer their help.

Some of the shoppers and Swazi Plaza tenants were shocked as they said the boy’s head started swelling immediately after his fall.



The trolley ramp is close to the police post and the officers stationed there said they did not see the incident and nobody came to report it.

Acting Chief Police Information and Communications Officer Assistant Superintendent Phindile Vilakati mentioned that there was no report made of this accident.