MAN WANTED FOR STABBING PUPIL 17 TIMES

SITEKI – Police are still searching for the man who allegedly ambushed a female pupil while on her way to school and stabbed her 17 times.



Mxolisi Percy Mamba (26) of Magedezi near St Philip’s - not far from Siphofaneni - allegedly committed the offence early last month.

Acting Chief Police Information and Communications Officer Assistant Superintendent Phindile Vilakati appealed to the public to assist the police with information regarding Mamba’s whereabouts.



“Anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of the suspect can contact Big bend (police) Desk Officer Inspector M. Dlamini at 7614 6446 or 2363 6361 or dial police emergency helpline 999/9999,” said Vilakati while also stating that Mamba would be charged with attempted murder for allegedly committing the offence.



Police sources said Mamba is believed to be hiding in forests but his exact location remains unknown. According to sources, he disappeared on the day he allegedly committed the offence.



At the time he allegedly committed the offence, he was working in one of the small-scale sugar cane growing companies around the area.

Meanwhile, the pupil’s grandmother, Josephine Ngcamphalala told this publication, about three weeks ago, that Mamba had been proposing love to the pupil but her advances were not entertained by the pupil.



On the day of the attack, Ngcamphalala told this publication that the pupil was walking to school when Mamba emerged from the bushes and asked her if she loved him. “She walked away and told him to leave her alone as she wanted to go to school,” she told this publication.