POLICE TO THE RESCUE AS 4HIM GUARDS HARASS LEWIS EMPLOYEE

4Him Security guards in a heated exchange with a Lewis Furnishers employee (in driver’s seat) along Gwamile Street yesterday morning.

MBABANE – An employee of Lewis Furnishers had to be saved by police officers after being harassed by 4Him Security guards along Gwamile Street yesterday morning.



The incident happened just after 9am and the driver of the furniture shop’s delivery van was saved by the police.

This happened at the branch opposite Spar where there is no designated parking for the furniture shop’s vehicle.

Witnesses who were at the scene said an argument ensued when the Lewis employees asked why the guards were removing a chair which had been used to secure parking along the busy street.



In response, the security guards are said to have told him that they had a right to control everything in the city centre.

“One of the employees then asked them if it was true what they read in the papers about the alleged burning of a man at Mangwaneni and this was when the security guards got angry. They asked the driver if he wanted them to burn him and the chair as well,” the witness stated.



Lewis Furnishers Manager Philisiwe Dlamini confirmed that they were harassed often by the guards when they secured parking to make deliveries.

“We normally put a chair secure parking space but the guards come and harass our staff and tell them to remove it. We do not put the chair on the pavement though.



“If the police had not come to the driver’s rescue, it would have been a bad situation,” she said.

A large crowd was found next to the at furniture shop where the incident happened.

Municipal Council Public Information Officer Lucky Tsabedze said they had received a report on the incident.



“The report with council is to the effect that 4Him Security guards found chairs placed on a parking bay along Gwamile Street, exposing motorists and other road users to potential danger by illegally blocking a public parking bay without exclusive rights to do so. Parking bays in the city are for the use of all members of the public equally.