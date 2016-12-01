MAN (22) SODOMISES TEENAGE BOY (18)

SITEKI – A 22-year-old man has appeared in court for indecently assaulting (sodomising) an 18-year-old teenage boy.



Khulekani Muzi Mlotsa of Maphungwane reportedly broke into the teenage boy’s flat and sodomised him while he was fast asleep.

According to court papers, the incident took place near Siteki town last Tuesday.



Information gathered by this publication is that Mlotsa had earlier visited the teenage boy at his workplace to ask for employment.

It is said that after his job application had been turned down by the teenage boy’s bosses, he left but returned at night and sodomised him.

After he had been sodomised, the teenage boy is said to have reported the matter to his mother and the head teacher of his former school.

They are both said to have advised him to report the matter to the police.



Meanwhile, Mlotsa reportedly fled after committing the offence before he was later apprehended by the police.

Yesterday morning, he appeared at the Siteki Magistrates Court, before Lubombo Principal Magistrate Dumisani Magagula.

When his right to legal representation was explained to him, he elected to conduct his own defence.

He further pleaded guilty to the count of indecent assault.



Evidence



The Crown, which was represented by Melusi Lukhele, said it was going to accept the accused person’s plea without leading evidence.

The Crown further told the court that Mlotsa had no records of previous convictions in regard to a similar case.

The court found Mlotsa guilty as charged.



When he was afforded a chance to mitigate sentence, Mlotsa elected to remain silent.

However, the court asked him to explain why it should pass a lenient sentence.

He did not respond directly to the question asked by the court.

Instead, he requested the court to pass a sentence with an option of a fine.

The court further asked Mlotsa who was older between him and the complainant.

The court posed this question because the age of the complaint did not appear on the charge sheet.

In response, Mlotsa said he did not know.

sentenced

“The accused is sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with an option of a E2 000 fine. Half the sentence is suspended for a period of three years,” said the magistrate.

Last year, the Siteki Magistrates Courts sentenced a man to six years imprisonment without an option of a fine for sodomising a minor.

The minor is a child of one of the local gospel artists.

It was reported by this publication that Blackquish Matsenjwa smiled after the court had passed sentence.















