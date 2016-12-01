HAVE A ‘GOLDEN TOUCH’, DONATE TO THE NEEDY

MBABANE – “It’s not how much we give, but how much love we put into giving.”



The quote from Mother Theresa was cited by the Swaziland Building Society (SBS) Managing Director (MD) Timothy Nhleko, as the gist of the Golden Touch programme.



The fifth edition of the SBS and Times of Swaziland Corporate Social Responsibility Programme, which started in 2012, was launched yesterday at the SBS Headquarters boardroom.



The two organisations ce two organisations have over the years collaborated with staff, customers and all stakeholders to collect clothes, toys, toiletries and food items tollect items such as clothes and food, which in turn are donated to the needy people.

According to the MD, thhrough the society’s branches and the Times of Swaziland offices to share some love with the members of the Swazi community who are in need.



SBS Chief Financial Officer Thabiso Ndzudza, who represented the MD during the launch, said the donated items are then distributed to care organisations that are looking after children around the country.



“Today the two organisations are here to request and encourage our colleagues, customers, stakeholders and the Swazi society at large to share some love this festive season by donating clothes, toys, toiletries, non-perishable food items to any of the Golden Touch collection points in the SBS branches countrywide and the Times of Swaziland Offices,” said Ndzudza.



He urged the nation to remember those who are less privileged this festive season.

Ndzudza added that the Golden Touch programme will ensure that the donated items are shared with those who are truly in need.

“Through the Times of Swaziland, you will also be informed about progress of the donations and the final beneficiaries will be shared with you at the end of the campaign,” he said.





