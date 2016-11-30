IT’S WAR OVER JET FUEL

MBABANE – Battle lines have been drawn between SWACAA and the company which was awarded the tender to supply jet fuel at the King Mswati III International Airport and Matsapha Airport.



SWACAA is an acronym for the Swaziland Civil Aviation Authority.

SWACAA now wants to terminate the contract between itself and the company, Temair Investments (PTY) Limited, on the basis that it does not have an import fuel permit from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Energy. Temair Investment is, on the other hand, challenging this decision.



In a letter dated August 16, 2016, SWACAA Director General Solomon Dube stated that although the contract between the parties never specified that Temair Investment should be a holder of a valid permit, it was logical that to effectively carry out its obligation it should be a holder of such.

Dube mentioned that this was because the authority was looking for a service provider that would logistically make available the aviation fuel, import, store and be able to refuel aircraft.



He stated that being a holder of a valid permit and/or licence was reasonable in the circumstances and Temair Investment did not state that, until on enquiry it emerged that it did not hold the expected permits from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Energy.

According to Dube, during a meeting, the directors of Temair Investment allayed to SWACAA that the necessary permit and/or licences were being processed. However, to date nothing concrete or documented had materialised, despite efforts and assistance rendered by the authority to the company.