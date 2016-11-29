MOB STABS, SHOOTS AT ‘DAGGA THIEVES’

The Opel Astra which two suspected dagga thieves were travelling in when they were shot and stabbed by a mob of about 30 people near Luve. (Pics: Jabulisa Dlamini)

LUVE – Two men suspected to have been trying to steal dagga from a certain homestead were attacked, shot and stabbed with spears and knives by a mob.



According to sources close to the matter, about 30 people were part of the group that attacked the duo.

A family member found at the Vilakati homestead where the incident occurred said the two men arrived driving in an Opel Astra sedan. He said the vehicle was identical to another which had previously been driven by men who came to the homestead and stole their dagga.



“When we saw the vehicle, we did not waste time, we just wanted revenge as those who had been driving the car previously came to our home and stole our dagga,” one of the family members who preferred anonymity said.



The family member said their intention was not to kill the two men, but to seek revenge for their previous actions. This was after he was asked about the shooting and stabbings using dangerous weapons such as the spears and knives.

It was gathered that when the two men arrived at the home situated in Luve near Florence, a man armed with a rifle emerged after he allegedly spotted the sedan driven by the two. He called other members of the family who all emerged armed to the teeth with various weapons and used vehicles and a tractor to block the Opel Astra’s way.



Upon realising that they were being attacked, the two men allegedly alighted from the car and tried escaping, however, they were soon apprehended by the mob. One of the men was shot in the left leg and assaulted with the blade of a bush knife.

The other man who was found hiding in a ditch near the incident scene, was stabbed with spears and knives all over his body. He is said to have sustained serious injuries underneath his armpit.