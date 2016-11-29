SNAT WANTS MINISTER, PS CHARGED WITH CONTEMPT

MBABANE – The Swaziland National Association of Teachers (SNAT) wants the minister of Public Service and Principal Secretary (PS) Evart Mdlopha to show cause why they should not be held for contempt of court for failing to comply with the collective agreement.



The two are alleged to have unilaterally changed the pay grade of Heads of Department (HODs) in schools from E1 to D3.

SNAT has filed an urgent application in the Industrial Court where it is, among other things, seeking an order that the two be directed to comply with an order interdicting them from continuing to act in breach of the court order (collective agreement).



SNAT lawyer Lucky Howe yesterday contended that the HODs suffered prejudice on a daily basis as a deliberate result of the PS and the minister of not complying with the order. The minister and the PS are alleged to have caused to be issued Circular No.1 of 2016, which in the process changed the salary scale for the HODs and reduced it from the agreed scale made by the court to a lesser one.



“The HODs continue to suffer prejudice monthly as they do no get paid the intended increase which was made an order of the court, but they are given a reduced amount of money in contravention of the order,” argued Howe.

He alleged that the PS and the minister were in deliberate contempt of court.