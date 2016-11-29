I HAVE NO INTENTION TO DEFY AUTHORITIES - TIMOTHY MYENI

MBABANE – Ncwandweni Christ Ambassadors lead singer Timothy Myeni refutes allegations that he is disrespectful to the traditional authorities or that he has no regard for them.



The well known gospel singer is reported to be in defiance as he was continuing with construction of his church on a piece of land despite an order by the Masundvwini Royal Kraal to stop.



An interim order has been issued stopping Myeni from continuing with the construction.

In his answering affidavit, Myeni contended that the land where he was constructing the church was lawfully allocated to him. He further denied that the Masundvwini Royal Kraal had ultimate authority over the land in question.



These are allegations contained in an affidavit whose veracity is still to be tested in court.

“I further deny that it is my intention to defy any lawful instruction. As a Church and one that espouses the gospel of Jesus Christ, we would not be involved in any activity that seeks to undermine the authority (be it traditional or courts),” contended Myeni.



He alleged that he acquired the land through the kukhonta system and through the Mbikwakhe Umphakatsi.

According to Myeni, the usual payments in respect of kukhonta were carried out and demarcation of the land was undertaken by umphakatsi.

The man of the cloth alleged that immediately after his church had been allocated the land, there was a dispute from the Logoba Umphakatsi.

He pointed out that the essence of the contestation was that the Logoba Umphakatsi argued that the land belonged to them and that Mbikwakhe Umphakatsi had no authority over it.