NO MORE KOMBI ROUTE PERMITS TO BE ISSUED

MBABANE – There are now too many kombis than bus ranks can accommodate.



As a result the Road Transportation Board (RTB) intends to halt the issuance of route permits to kombi owners.

The RTB is under the Ministry of Public Works and Transport.



It is entrusted with mainly considering applications for or relating to the granting, renewal, amendment, suspension or cancellation of certificates and route permits, among other duties.



A number of RTB members confirmed the developments, however, they offered to partake in interviews under anonymity pending a meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

They revealed that the decision to halt the issuance of new permits to kombis emanate from a number of frustrations that were brought by the over population of kombis, especially in urban bus ranks such as Mbabane and Manzini.

“We are stopping fresh permits for kombis as bus ranks are full,” a source said.



Another source said the trouble was that every ‘Tom, Dick and Harry’ was buying a public service vehicle in the form of a kombi and the bus ranks were now congested. He said every month; over 10 kombis were being introduced per region.

The source said this had caused many constraints in the transportation industry. He noted that the kombis were filling up the bus ranks in the country’s towns.



“We have to award over 50 permits to be used by kombis for some routes while this could be minimised by buses.” He noted that only buses would continue getting fresh permits in the next few years until the problems in the country’s bus ranks was sorted.