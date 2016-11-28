‘OUR TEETH DAMAGED BY HIGH FLUORINE CONTENT

PIGG’S PEAK – It would seem there is literally no ‘Colgate smile’ among disgruntled residents of Mpofu.



This is because since 1986, children born after the year have been experiencing darkened front teeth due to high content of fluorine.

Mpofu is under Mhlangatane Inkhundla, where Mbalekelwa Ndwandwe is the Member of Parliament (MP).



The issue was declared a disaster under the Deputy Prime Minister’s (DPM) office but little has been done to protect children who are getting their teeth damaged.



However, the water project is being undertaken by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Energy’s Rural Water Department.

Fluorine is essential for teeth but it can also cause serious damage if taken excessively, particularly from drinking water.



Residents are now bitter that despite earlier reports, the community still does not have fresh water to drink.

The residents are still relying on the unclean Nkomazi River water but some who live far have continued using the contaminated water.

Some of the affected people are children as well adults, who are mainly in their 20s.



One woman, who was uncomfortable giving her name, said the situation was uncomfortable and impacted on her self-esteem.

“These teeth don’t complement my beauty at all,” she said.

She said said when she was happy, it was difficult to smile, especially among strangers, as they tend to focus on her teeth.



Wessa Mamba, the Chairperson of the water community in Mpofu, said the situation was getting serious, especially for the elderly who lived alone.

He said in 2014, construction of a water system to service the residents started but it has not been completed.

