BURNT MFANZILE HLOPHE HAD GASHING HEAD WOUND

MBABANE – Mfanzile Hlophe had a gashing wound on the top of his head, which had to be stitched when he got to hospital.



His uncle, Mandla Zwane, said they were told that Hlophe was hit with a rock on the head before he got burnt.

“There are a lot of things we need answers for regarding this incident but since nobody is willing to talk to us, we will drop the matter.

The securiy guards did not enter through the main gate when they got into the homestead but used an informal entry point from behind the house. It is sad to hear that the accused persons are still walking free even after our son has died,” Zwane said.



He said they would continue with burial plans for this coming weekend because nobody had come forward to tell them anything concerning their son’s death.

Zwane revealed they went to the morgue on Saturday to make arrangements for the body to be moved from Mbabane Government Hospital morgue to another private morgue and they could not recognise him as Hlophe had suffered severe burns.



“Nobody has come to us to tell us that we should not make any funeral arrangements.

“The only people who came here are the Mayor Benito Jones and the Member of Parliament Johannes Shongwe and they revealed that they had heard of Hlophe’s passing from the media as nobody had informed them formally.



“There was a community meeting held today (yesterday) and they made an announcement that our son had passed away.

“There is nothing we are going to do except bury our child and if nobody tells us anything to the contrary, we will continue living our normal lives,” Zwane said.



He further mentioned that they were informed by the community police that there would be a meeting this morning at the royal kraal.

Hlophe was allegedly doused with petrol on November 18, in front of his daughter, while he was in his yard at Mangwaneni and he rolled a few metres until he was out of his yard while trying to put out the fire in front of more than 16 men.



Seeing that the daughter attempted to put the flames out, one of the men who was among the crowd and was carrying a fire extinguisher, helped.

Hlophe leaves behind five children and a wife, whose house he was extending.



Acting Chief Police Information and Communications Officer Assistant Superintendent Phindile Vilakati stated that they had not made any arrests but they were still gathering evidence.

“We are still going on with investigations and when we have all the elements to make an arrest, we will arrest the suspect or suspects,” she said.