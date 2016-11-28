TIMPHISINI PUPILS KISS WITHIN SCHOOL PREMISES

A Form Vi boy and a Form Ii girl captured kissing after writing exams at Timphisini High School. (Courtesy pics)

MBABANE – As teachers mark exam scripts, pupils get up to no good while in the school premises.



This was the case at Timphisini High School where a Form IV male pupil was seen kissing a Form II pupil in the school yard.

The pictures were taken by a passerby in the afternoon at around 3pm after the pupils had finished writing their exams for the day.



Some pupils were spotted in the picture not far from the kissing pupils and it is clear that they could see them kissing.

When the pupils started kissing, initially they were standing but when they realised that their schoolmates could see what they were doing with loud whistling, they decided to lie on the ground.



In the pictures, the boy hides his and the girl’s face, while they lie down as if he knows that there is a person taking their picture.

The school had 14 failures who had partaken in the Junior Certificate examination last year and it was the first time in the history of the school that they had such a high number of pupils failing.



Some parents have blamed the school, claiming that when a child leaves in the morning for school, they assume that they would be in the safe hands of the teachers.



“These are not the first pupils that have been caught kissing, it is just that we did not think of taking pictures in the other incidents. This spot is where the children hide and the teachers must know about it now because it is close to the guard house,” a parent who works close to the school stated.



The Head teacher, Sifiso Maseko, said they had not been alerted of such behaviour in the school.