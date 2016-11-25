COPS HARASS, FORCE GIRL (5) THROUGH WINDOW

The Dlamini homestead at Ezulwini.

EZULWINI – A five-year-old child was left injured and traumatised when a group of police officers allegedly forced her through a burglar proofed window to retrieve 20 cases of beer.



The officers, from Lobamba Police Station, are arrived to have arrived at the Dlamini homestead in Ezulwini, where it is believed they had targeted the popular drinking spot.

The number of officers could not be immediately ascertained but it is believed that there were more than three.

On arrival at the homestead and finding it locked with the child playing outside, the officers are alleged to have forced the child into the house through a window they forced open.



It is said when she cried out in pain and that she couldn’t get through they shoved her from behind, squeezing through the burglar bars until she was able to get through.

She is said to have fallen head first onto the kitchen floor and injured herself in the process.



The uncompromising police are said to have ordered her to handover all the beer give it to the them through the window until they discovered that there was a key hanging from inside the kitchen door.

They then ordered her to unlock the door, which she did.



It incident happened on October 28.

The young girl (name deliberately withheld) had been waiting for her father, who had the keys, to return from work.

The law enforcers, once inside took out the rest of the beer as they turned their attention away from the child.



It is then that the traumatised minor took to her heels to hide until way after 6pm when her parents finally found her after a long search. By that time, the police had left with the keys, leaving the door locked.



The child’s mother was in Johannesburg, South Africa, to buy items for her hawking business, when she received a call from shocked neighbours that police were breaking into her house, intimidating her daughter.



The father was also at work when the police conducted the search for beer at the homestead at about 2pm as he gets home after 5pm.

“Because I was roaming on the network, I received a call from neighbours as I was on my way from Johannesburg that police were harassing my daughter at my homestead. Neighbours saw the police banging the windows round the house until they managed to open the kitchen window,” narrated the child’s mother, Linda Dlamini.



“They then forced her inside through the window and that was when she was injured as she fell to the floor, hitting her back on the gas cylinder by the stove and her head on the floor,” she alleged

Dlamini said when she arrived late in the afternoon, the child was nowhere to be found and she went to the Ezulwini Police Post to enquire about the whereabouts of the minor and the police there referred her to Lobamba police.