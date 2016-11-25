INJURED RSSC EMPLOYEE PASSES ON

MANZINI – The Royal Swaziland Sugar Corporation (RSSC) employee who was pierced in his head by a shifting spanner has since died.



Senzo Dlamini died in the early hours of yesterday at Manzini Clinic where he was admitted while undergoing treatment.

The injury took place on Tuesday morning at around 8:15 while Dlamini was cleaning machinery.



The deceased had just used the spanner to affix a cable to the machine and later started the motor to test it.

Thereafter, the shifting spanner was catapulted and landed on his helmet, penetrated it and was embedded into his head.

The spanner remained stuck until around 3pm when doctors eventually removed it.



The deceased, whose parental home is at Makhosini in the Hhohho Region, was later admitted to Manzini Clinic where he spent about three days before he died.

Some of the workers who were interviewed following the incident said they were notified by management about the development yesterday morning.



At that moment, the workers said they did not have the information of what happened in hospital since it was the administration that was receiving updates.

Meanwhile, RSSC Workers Union Secretary General Nhlanhla Mbowane confirmed that management had informed them of Dlamini’s passing on.

