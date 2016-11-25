SD UNDER ASIAN SIEGE – DPP

LOBAMBA – Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Nkosinathi Maseko said Swaziland is under siege in the hands of Asians.



He described some Asians operating businesses in Swaziland as arrogant towards their customers.

The legal eagle was speaking in Parliament premises yesterday where he was making submissions before the Select Committee investigating the influx of Asian nationals into the country.



Maseko said even though it was too late, he was grateful that the country had finally sprung into action to control the situation.

“The Asians are everywhere in the country and it is only a matter of time that they take over all the towns.”



He recommended that the probe team conduct an investigation into the ownership of the Parkview Heights in Mbabane and Mona Flats, where he said over 80 per cent of the tenants occupying those flats were Asian nationals.

The law-enforcer said Swazis should be more concerned about the illegal entry of Asians because some of them were associated with terrorist activities in some countries.



“It’s a pity that when they come in here they are not vetted, especially because most of them are illegal immigrants and have not form of identification documents when they arrive.”

He said some come here because they want to get through to South Africa while others may be here to set up their terrorist base.

Maseko said Swaziland was also used as a point to clean money that has been acquired through dirty means.



“It becomes easier to use money acquired fraudulently after staging business here in Swaziland.”

The DPP, on the other hand, said the economy of the country will not improve as long as it is in the hands of foreigners.

He noted that some of these foreigners who conduct business in the country do not keep their money locally.

Members of the probe team revealed that their investigation has proved that most of the Asians who come to Swaziland are using their passports for the time being.