DIVORCING MEDSCHEME WOULD BENEFIT SWAZIS - SWAZI MED

MBABANE – The Swaziland Medical Aid Fund (Swazi Med) has argued that terminating its relationship with Medscheme Administrators would benefit many Swazis.



They mentioned that by terminating the management agreement with Medscheme, it (Swazi Med) would be able to make some cost savings and increase contributions for 2017 by only five per cent as opposed to 10 per cent increase that would have been effected had they not terminate the agreement with Medscheme.



Medscheme is a medical aid administrator which has provided medical aid administration services to Swaziland since 1980.

It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medscheme Holdings, a South African Company.



Rehabilitation



Swazi Med Director Mzamo Dlamini further submitted that in addition to costsaving, the company (Swazi Med) would enhance the benefit to members including widening the scope of chronic illness benefit, building a rehabilitation centre and its own offices.

“Medscheme would have received E40 million as administration fees next year. In 10 years’ time, that would have translated to E400 million, which is money going out of the country,” he said.



Two directors of Medscheme had taken Swazi Med to court where they are seeking an order to stop the shareholders’ Annual General Meeting which is expected to take place on November 29, 2016.

Swazi Med, which is represented by senior lawyer Mangaliso Magagula from Magagula Hlophe, is opposing the application filed by Medscheme.

In his answering affidavit, Dlamini (Mzamo) said localisation enabled Swazi Med to develop local skills and improve the provisions of the services and the development of the relevant facilities in the country.