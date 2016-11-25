‘PLEASE TAKE MY CHILDREN’

JUBUKWENI – The last thing a mother would resort to is giving away her children, no matter the situation she is faced with.



However, Nomthandazo Mhlanga is inviting people who are interested in keeping her children to do so because she is failing to raise them as she lives in abject poverty.



She is a widowed mother of 12 and was married to a man who had three other wives and 33 children in total. She has already given up four of her children, a first born son, a daughter and a son and an 11-year-old last born.



The son is now aged 43 and has settled permanently at Nkhaba where he grew up after his mother gave him up to a certain family.

“When he dropped out of school at primary level he was taken by a certain family that offered him a job to look after cattle.



“He has never returned home since then and I am hearing that he has acquired a piece of land and is constructing his home there,” said the distraught mother.



After the first born, Mhlanga also gave up her daughter to a family that took her through primary school and later on to Ka-Schiele High school, but she dropped out in Form II after the foster family could no longer proceed to assist her.



Mhlanga has never been employed formally in her life but has only been making a living through weeding and harvesting people’s fields before and after her husband died in 2009.



“I am now old and frail and I cannot go on working on people’s fields.”

Her husband was a security guard and he was once employed by the city council and also the roads department.

When he reached retirement age, he worked at Jubukweni High School as a security guard. Mhlanga is 66 years old and none of her children ever completed school for the same reason; that of lack of money.



