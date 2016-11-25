SWAZI IN 18-BULLET ASSASSINATION IN SA

MBABANE – A hail of 40 bullets ended the life a Swazi socialite living in South Africa in what has been termed by the police ‘a clear and brutal assassination.’



Abethu Ndzimande (23) of Lobamba who was based in Pietermaritzburg, failed to survive the attack as 18 of the 40 fired bullets are said to have pierced his body.

On inspection of his body, police confirmed that the deceased had sustained 10 bullet wounds to the right thigh, six to the buttocks, one on his right foot and one on his middle finger.

The reason for this brutal attack has not yet been ascertained as the information the police have received on the maatter is scanty.



It is alleged that an armed gang opened fire on his car in the Henley Dam area on Tuesday evening at about 9pm. It is said that the deceased was about 150 metres from where he lived when he was abruptly stopped by the unknown men. The 23-year-old’s car was rattled with more than 40 bullet from high-powered assault rifles after what police sources described as a ‘clear and brutal assassination’.



The victim, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, but died soon afterwards from the multiple gunshot wounds he sustained.

Ndzimande was well known and lived opulently. He was described by his friends as a ‘well-known socialite’ in the city.

He worked at an engineering firm after he completed his studies. According to those who are close to the matter, Ndzimande studied in Durban and on completion of his studies, he was employed at an unidentified company where he worked until his untimely death.



According to one of his close friends who asked not to be named, Ndzimande was returning from work on the day when he decided to unwind with a group of friends at a house in Sobantu on Tuesday evening, a few hours before the shooting occurred. He was shot about an hour or two later while returning to his home in the Henley Dam area. The friend said according to the information he had received from police and bystanders, Ndzimande had slowed his car down at a railway line when he was overtaken by another vehicle which sped past him.



It is believed the driver of the vehicle swung the car around and blocked the road in front of him.

An unknown number of men then alighted from the vehicle, all of them allegedly carrying high-powered firearms.