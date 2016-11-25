GRADE III PUPILS CAUGHT HAVING SEX IN CLASSROOM

NHLANGANO – In a rather disturbing incident, two primary school pupils were allegedly caught having sex inside a classroom, in broad daylight.

Shockingly, the boy is only aged 12 while the girl is three years his junior.



The pupils were apparently busted by schoolmates at the school which is situated in the outskirts of Nhlangano last Thursday, while teachers were locked in a staff meeting.

The pair was spotted by other schoolchildren, who could not resist the curiosity, when they noticed strange movements at the corner of their Grade III classroom.

The culprits, who cannot be named because of their ages, are also in Grade III, according to a source.



Excited by the rare discovery, the first pupils to witness the act could not keep their finding to themselves but called other children to come and watch. The duo is said to have continued with what they were doing without noticing that they were being watched. Soon thereafter they heard giggling sounds from the spectators, and that was when the pupils are said to have quickly dressed up and got out of the classroom.

The raunchy encounter is said to have unfolded shortly after break time, at around 11am and teachers only got to know about it after 2pm.



Interviewed pupils said there were no lessons going on when the incident happened since they had just finished writing their end of year exams.

Information gathered was that the teachers took long to conclude their meeting and were only able to get wind of what had transpired when one of the witnesses informed another teacher after the pupils had been dismissed to their respective homesteads.

The next day, startled teachers confronted the pupils who reportedly admitted to engaging in the act. A source said one of the pupils told teachers that they were in a relationship but could not give answers when asked if he understood what that meant.

The children are said to have then apologised for the act.



The matter was reported to the Nhlangano police and the offending pupils were questioned before they were conveyed to hospital for medical examination.



