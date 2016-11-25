DAGGERS DRAWN AGAINST SPEAKER

LOBAMBA – It was too good to believe that Members of Parliament (MPs) had made peace with Speaker Themba Msibi as once again daggers were drawn against him.



The legislators yesterday spent two hours addressing their concerns; that the Speaker was failing to call the House for sittings and as a result there was no work being done by the MPs.

The sitting was presided over by Deputy Speaker Esther Dlamini who reported that Msibi was not feeling well.



The debate was not completed as once again the MPs failed to form a quorum and no concrete resolution was reached.

Shiselweni II MP Mthokozisi Kunene speaking on a motion of privilege Standing Order No.58 (2) asked Dlamini why the MPs had not been called to a sitting for a while.

“Today marks only the 42nd sitting and last year we only had 44. Why are sittings so infrequent,” said Kunene.



He said there were over 60 Bills which had not been work on by the House because the Speaker failed to call them to Parliament.

He asked Dlamini where they were and why they did not call the MPs to a sitting.

“Ubuyaphi, benisolo ningasibiti ngani?” he asked in vernacular.



Kunene said he was surprised that Dlamini was presiding over the sitting because, according to him, he was well aware that Msibi was around particularly as he had attended several meetings in Parliament and had been spotted.

Chief Whip Mbalekelwa Ndwandwe said the operations of the House were greatly affected as no one seemed to care about what was happening. Motshane MP Phesheya Hlatshwayo said he was very sympathetic to the deputy speaker and wondered if she got all the benefits that she deserved.



He said it was high time that the MPs made a Bill which would govern the election of a Speaker in future so that the right person could be elected into the job.

He suggested that the House be adjourned and for the deputy speaker to go to Msibi so that they could address the issue.

Several MPs supported MP Hlatshwayo, but the House did not get to vote as a quorum could not be formed.