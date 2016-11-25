PUBLIC DUPED IN WHATSAPP JOBS ADVERTISEMENT SCAM

MBABANE – Desperate job seekers fell prey to a hoax job advertisement circulating on social media.



As a result, many desperate job seekers were found at the building housing AM Recruitment Services in response to the false advert. The dramatic event occurred yesterday at AM Recruitment Offices at the Mbabane Industrial Sites following a hoax advert that circulated on social media WhatsApp.



The hoax advert informed the public that a new mobile company that will soon be introduced in the country to compete with Swazi MTN was conducting a recruitment process.

The advertisement started circulating on social media on Wednesday evening and informed the public that if they were looking for a job or had a relative looking for a job, the recruitment agency, AM Recruitment in Mbabane just next to HIFI Corp, was hiring. It went on to inform the people that the agency was hiring salespeople and preference would be given to those individuals who had recently finished school or college.



Interested individuals were invited to come to AM Recruitment for interviews that were allegedly set to start at 10:30am yesterday. Despite that some people were suspicious that the message was fabricated, a large number of them thought it was genuine. Yesterday morning, when this publications’ team visited AM Recruitment, a large number of people had arrived with the hope that they would take part in the interview for salespeople.

About 400 people arrived at the agency and some had already formed a queue as they hoped that they would be called in for interviews.



AM Recruitment staff had a busy day trying to explain to the hopefuls that they were not recruiting and the message they received through WhatApp was a hoax.

The security guard stationed at AM Recruitment also tried in vain to explain that the company was not undertaking any recruitment process.



He informed this reporter that the hopefuls probably thought that he chased them away because they (staff) had friends, relatives or had received bribes from people they allegedly intended to reserve the positions for. Almost two hours went by as the agency’s personnel, including the security officer, tried to politely request that the people leave but in vain. Some of those who had come for the interviews were spotted at the HIFI Corp monitoring what was happening at the agency.

Others were spotted leaning against the Hoageys building while others were next to Dulux Paint Stores. Most had carried with them their personal documents which were contained in files or envelopes.









