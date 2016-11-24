NO BONUSES FOR RSSC STAFF IF INJURED WORKER DIES

MBABANE – When praying to their gods, Royal Swaziland Sugar Corporation (RSSC) employees of the Mhlume Sugar Factory should ask for one thing - that their injured colleague, Senzo Dlamini, survives at all costs.



Should he succumb to the gaping wound inflicted by a shifting spanner which lodged in his head, all RSSC employees at Mhlume will have a bleak festive season.



It is not negotiable. They will not be paid their bonuses.

All those who were not even present when the accident occurred could forfeit their bonuses if Dlamini dies.

This is according to a policy which RSSC adopted to encourage its employees to be extra careful when executing their different duties within the workplace. This was made known to members of the media by RSSC’s Managing Director Nick Jackson on Friday last week. It was after an educational tour of the Simunye Sugar Mill organised by the company for the media.



Jackson said employees of the corporation would all lose their bonuses in the event there was a fatality within the company.

He said nobody wants to lose money and such a penalty makes them to concentrate and be watchful for all things that could cause an accident.

“Everybody becomes observant within their workstation to identify objects which might cause accidents,” he said.



Sifiso Nyembe, RSCC Group Public Affairs Manager stressed that the penalties on employees were imposed once there was a fatality, not just an accident.

In a telephonic interview with the Times of Swaziland yesterday, Nyembe said: “It has to be clarified that the penalty of not paying employees bonuses does not kick in just because an accident has occurred. It has to be a fatality and that is when they lose their additional benefits due to them.”