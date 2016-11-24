ASIAN BUSINESSMAN DENIED VISITING ARRESTED COMPATRIOTS

MANZINI – An Asian businessman was allegedly denied the right to visit his arrested friend and countrymen by police officers.



He was further told that the country’s law does not allow foreigners to reside within Swaziland.

The incident allegedly took place on Saturday morning at Matsapha Police Station. *Azibar, a businessman from Pakistan, said three of his visiting friends were arrested last Thursday while at Magevini flats in Matsapha.



He said they were all kept in the police cells for that night and further taken to court the following day where they were found guilty and were sentenced to five months in prison or pay E500 fine.



The businessman said this was despite the fact that they furnished the police with the required documents (passports and visas).

He said after paying the fine on Friday, his countrymen were kept in the police custody pending their transfer to His Majesty’s Correctional Services (HMCS) facilities where they were supposed to await their deportation.



The businessman said he was allowed to bring them foodstuff and blankets together with toiletries on Friday night.

He said when he brought them breakfast on Saturday morning, he was attended to by an officer who fully introduced himself before asking him what he was doing at the police station.