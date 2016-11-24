UNISWA STUDENTS ISSUE ULTIMATUM

KWALUSENI – These female students entertained their colleagues during their march to deliver a petition yesterday. The students want the university’s administration to allow owing students to write their exams. (Pic: Sibusiso Zwane)

MANZINI – The University of Swaziland (UNISWA) students have given the institution’s administration less than a day to revoke its statement that owing students will not be allowed to write examinations.



The students said this through a petition which was delivered by Students Representative Council (SRC) Secretary General Sakhile Ndzimandze to Vice Chancellor Cisco Magagula yesterday before they commemorated Black Wednesday.



The petition was received by Dean of Students Affairs (DSA) Musa Kunene on behalf of the administration.

Through the petition, the students said they had learnt that the university issued statements in various media concerning those who still have not settled their first semester fees.



They said the statements were to the effect that the owing students would not be given exam cards and would subsequently not be allowed to sit for the examinations.



The students deemed this as a highly inconsiderate position due to various reasons.

Firstly, the students said their owing colleagues were self-sponsored; that is they fork out money from their own pockets if not from the meagre salaries earned by their parents and relatives.



“As much as we are not anticipating that university education should be free, these students’ success will be delayed.

“We, therefore, call upon the university to reconsider this stance as a matter of urgency and we will be waiting for your soonest response,” reads part of the petition.