ANOTHER ACCIDENT AT MHLUME SUGAR MILL

MBABANE – There was panic and horror as a RSSC employee had a shifting spanner lodged into his head for hours while doctors worked tirelessly to remove it.



The incident occurred at 8:15am yesterday at the Royal Swaziland Sugar Corporation’s (RSSC) Mhlume Factory.

The man, whose name was not ascertained, was cleaning machinery in the factory when the incident occurred. According to sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the shifting spanner was eventually removed from the man’s head after 3pm.



A helmet, also referred to as a hard hat, which was worn by the worker, failed to prevent the spanner he had been working with from hitting and further lodging into his head.

RSSC’s Group Public Affairs Manager Sifiso Nyembe, in a statement, said the man had just used the spanner to affix a cable to the machine and latter started the motor to test it.



He said that was when the shifting spanner he had just used was catapulted and landed on his helmet, penetrated it and went into his head.

Another source, who is also employed by the company, said emergency services were called to the scene immediately after the spanner was lodged on the man’s head. He said they did not see much as all this occurred within a short space of time.